Allianz Appoints more Women as Board Members

Allianz Nigeria said it has increased the number of women sitting on the board of the company to 43 percent .

The company also said its female executive representation is nothing less than 60 percent.

Allianz Nigeria has also announced the appointment of Abiola Adekoya (Ms.) as the independent requirements for insurance operators in Nigeria.

She will-succeed Chief Dickie Ulu who emerged the board chairman in December 2020 following the resignation of the former incumbent.

Abiola joins the board with nearly two decades of expertise in the financial services industry and a distinguished career in business. She is the Lead Wealth Advisor at Artios Capital limited, a boutique wealth advising firm dedicated to providing private clients with creative financial solutions. Ms. Adekoya was formerly the MD/CEO of FBN Quest Securities, a subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc, as well as RMB Nigeria Stockbrokers, a part-of the First BanK Group, before transitioning to Artios Capital.

She began her career in the banking industry, working for major banks in a different capacity in retail, commercial, and corporate banking.

