Akeredolu Congratulates Tinubu, Lauds Buhari, APC Leaders



Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has hailed the outcome of the special convention for presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Akeredolu particularly lauded the emergence of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the standard-bearer of the party for the 2023 general election.

This was contained in a press release issued on Wednesday by Akeredolu’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

The governor said: “I congratulate our great party on the conduct of a successful primary election. I am particularly happy that our party displayed total commitment to the ethos of democracy and embraced the path of fairness and equity.

“The contest was a brotherly scramble. The aspirants and leaders of our great party must now leverage on our political strength to build the party and reposition it for even greater victory.

“We must identify and underscore our challenges for the greater good of the people. The time for strives is beneath us. As the dust settles, we must form a common front and understand that victory at the general election is our collective target.”

Akeredolu noted that it is time for APC members to justify their zeal and passion for the party.

“The instruments of the party must be fully deployed for the rescue mission of the nation. Let us expend our strength and reach to replete the party with brighter prospects. Ours is to plough not to plunder. Our struggle for the service of the people must reflect in our support and incurable commitment to unity geared towards the good of the people and the country at large.

“I congratulate our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for clinching the ticket of our party. As a leader of the party, it is time to galvanize supports and calm frayed nerves. The reconciliation process must start immediately. The time has come to be united for victory.

“We have a big task ahead. Let us put the past behind us for the greater objective to oil the wheel of peace, progress and unity in our party. We must all win together.

“We commend President Muhammadu Buhari, the patriotic 13 governors from the northern region (P13), our great brothers who stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and indomitable members of the National Working Committee of our party who have worked tirelessly to put this party on the path of democratic values. May fair winds continue to push our sail forward,” the governor added.

