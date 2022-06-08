2022 APC Presidential Primary Result

|APC Presidential Primary Result
|S/N
|NAMES
|SCORE
|1
|Abubakar Badaru
|Withdrew
|2
|Ahmad Lawan
|152
|3
|Ahmed Yerima
|4
|4
|Ajayi Borroffice
|Withdrew
|5
|Ben Ayade
|37
|6
|Bola Tinubu
|1,271
|7
|Dave Umahi
|38
|8
|Dimeji Bankole
|Withdrew
|9
|Emeka Nwajiuba
|1
|10
|Godswill Akpabio
|Withdrew
|11
|Rotimi Amaechi
|316
|12
|Ibikunle Amosun
|Withdrew
|13
|Ikeobasi Mokelu
|0
|14
|Kayode Fayemi
|Withdrew
|15
|Ken Nnamani
|Withdrew
|16
|Nicholas Nwagbo
|0
|17
|Ogbonnaya Onu
|1
|18
|Rochas Okorocha
|0
|19
|Tein Jack Rich
|0
|20
|Tunde Bakare
|0
|21
|Uju Kennedy
|Withdrew
|22
|Yahaya Bello
|47
|23
|Yemi Osinbajo
|235
|WINNER
|Bola Ahmed Tinubu
