2022 APC Presidential Primary Result

S/NNAMESSCORE
1Abubakar Badaru Withdrew
2Ahmad Lawan 152
3Ahmed Yerima 4
4Ajayi Borroffice Withdrew
5Ben Ayade 37
6Bola  Tinubu 1,271
7Dave Umahi 38
8Dimeji BankoleWithdrew 
9Emeka Nwajiuba 1
10Godswill Akpabio Withdrew
11Rotimi Amaechi 316
12Ibikunle Amosun Withdrew
13Ikeobasi Mokelu0 
14Kayode Fayemi Withdrew
15Ken NnamaniWithdrew 
16Nicholas  Nwagbo 0
17Ogbonnaya Onu 1
18Rochas Okorocha  0
19Tein Jack Rich 0
20Tunde Bakare  0
21Uju Kennedy Withdrew
22Yahaya Bello 47
23Yemi Osinbajo 235
  WINNER Bola Ahmed Tinubu