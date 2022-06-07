Yakasai Hails APC Leaders for Zoning Presidency to South

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has commended the Northern governors, who, in one of their recent meetings, passed a resolution in support of zoning of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for 2023 general election to South.

Yakasai, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, stated that: “It should be recalled that the principle of zoning and rotation of public offices was first introduced in the political vocabulary of Nigeria during the 1978-79 elections by the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

“The first time that idea was put into practice was in the 1979 presidential election with the first democratically elected Nigerian President, Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari from Sokoto State, while his Deputy, Dr. Alex Ekweme, was from Anambra State.

“After the parliamentary elections that year, Dr. Joseph Wayas from Cross River State was elected president of the Senate and Chief Edwin Ezeoke was elected the Speaker of the House of Representatives, all of them are of blessed memory.

“I served in that administration as the Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Liaison, and I am proud and very grateful to Almighty Allah for still keeping me alive to witness the continuation of that innovation of zoning and rotation in our country.”

He said the main reason for the NPN to adopt the policy of zoning and rotation was to create a system of government that would guarantee all segments of the people of the country the sense of belonging and being carried along in the governance of the country. “It is a matter of great satisfaction that the innovation has gained universal acceptance in our country,” he added.

Yakasai recalled that during the constitutional conference under the administration of late General Sani Abacha, the idea was in principle captured in the adopted draft constitution and endorsed by the military government of the time.

“Unfortunately, the demise of Abacha before the promulgation of the draft constitution into law prevented inclusion of the system into our constitution. But it is heartwarming to those of us supporters of that innovation to see that the idea is very popular among the majority of Nigerians,” Yakasai explained.

