Uzodinma Promises Free, Fair Presidential Primary



By Adedayo Akinwale



The Governor of Imo state and Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the Convention, Senator Hope Uzodinma has assured that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured that the presidential primary election would be free, fair and transparent.

Uzodinma gave the assurance while giving a welcome address at the convention of the party at Eagle Square.

According to him, “Our party has always proven opposition wrong and we will proof that today with free, fair and transparent election.”

