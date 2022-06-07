Traders Make Brisk Business at Eagle Square

Traders are making brisk business at Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention to elect the party’s presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent covering the exercise reports that the traders deal in various wares and food items.

The traders include itinerant food vendors, restaurant operators, sellers of foot wears, cellphones and accessories, bottled water and point of sales (POS) operators, among others.

Mallam Musa Isyaku, a trader from Kano, said he was in Abuja to market clothing materials and make as much money as he could.

“I am hoping to make huge sales and realise a lot of profit, then go back and feed my family well,” he said.

Mrs Rebecca Daniel, a bottled water seller, also told NAN that she hoped to make huge sales and make a lot of money.

“We are also here to contribute to the success of the exercise,” she said.(NAN)

