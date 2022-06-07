Tinubu: I’m the Man the Moment Calls For

By Adedayo Akinwale



All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Senator Bola Tinubu, has said that the ruling party must emerge from the convention as a unified party.

Tinubu while highlighting the reasons why the delegates should elect him, said the candidate of the party must deliver victory for the party in the next general election.

Tinubu said: “The other aspirants are doing well but I am the person the moment calls for. I led the transformation of Lagos and I stepped forward because I believe I can lead the party to a bright future”

