Police Arrest 14 Suspected Cultists, Recover Drugs in Lagos

Officers of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two leaders of rival cult gangs and 10 others for the incessant cult and gang wars happening in Agege and its environs.

The kingpins are Rasheed Abdulateef, popularly known as Adagun aged 25, and Abubakar Mohammed aka Yaba, aged 29.

Other suspects nabbed include: Daramola Idowu, Anjorin Lateef, Akeem Odusanya, Sulayman Odusanya, Alasela Olamilekan, Apelogun Elijah, Musa Mali, Moses Sunday, Isiaka Hassan, and Musa Thairu.

They were arrested in sting operations spanning two weeks led by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

“Their arrest is part of a series of efforts by the Lagos State Police Command to improve the security situation in Agege and the state at large,” says the State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the Police PRO, the arrest of the two rival gang leaders along with their gang members followed sustained and diligent intelligence gathering within Agege communities.

A rifle butt, police vest, pepper spray, a knife, machete, and hard drugs amongst others were said to be recovered from Adagun.

Meanwhile, two other suspects, Monday Okezie aged 36 and Oluwasegun Oladipupo aged 32, were apprehended with large quantities of codeine, tramadol and Rohypnol.

While they have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Hundeyin confirmed that the duo were notorious for supplying hard drugs to the gangs.

He added: “The remainder of the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations and eventual prosecution.”

In his reaction, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, assured residents of Agege and Lagos State in general that the Command would continue to combat cultism and related crimes towards ensuring lasting peace in the state.

