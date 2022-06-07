OWO: MURDER IN THE HOUSE OF GOD

There is no doubting the fact that the country is drastically drifting towards the “state of nature” but the government owes it a duty to fulfil every terms of the social contract it willingly entered with the people for the sake of maintaining the continued existence of this edifice. Anything other than the urgent intervention of the government would definitely consume a country that is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) in Section 14(2b) is also very clear on what the primary responsibility of every government should be which is the “provision of security and welfare services for the people”.

Unfortunately, Nigeria, as it is presently constituted is fast losing its grip on curtailing violence. Meanwhile, the state is meant to have a monopoly of violence. But, today, under a government that declared to guarantee the security of lives and property, our best and brightest people are being killed daily, making the country exhibit all the characteristics of a failed state.

Barely a week ago, the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kanu-Uche was kidnapped for ransom by persons who he later referred to as young Fulani boys in Abia State. Yesterday, criminal-minded elements who are believed to be Fulani militias invaded the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo leaving a countless number of persons dead with many others sustaining bodily injury.

The news of the genocide is most pathetic and disgusting. None of those that were murdered would have envisaged that they would be killed in such a horrific manner in a space that is believed to be sanctimonious. But, once again, the country has failed some set of persons.

Beyond extending condolences and in addressing security issue, the Nigerian government should stop acting helpless. Rather, the government must ensure that all Police officers that are attached to random persons aside the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker, Governor and their Deputy and Judges be withdrawn. We should not limit police jobs to adjusting chairs or blaring sirens for random persons, all because they have financial weight. Police officers must not for any reason be reduced to domestic servants for some random persons in the society.

The Police Force is meant to provide security for the larger population. But, unfortunately, the Police Force, as presently made up, is in a mess, hoping for redemption. It is unimaginable that in a country with over 200 million population, there are just 371,000 police officers to provide security. We should not find ourselves in a situation whereby a Police Force that is being sustained with public funds be distributed to private individuals as orderlies, thereby opening up the hinterlands to attack from marauding vampires.

Government at all levels must be up-and-doing in combating crime. And, in doing this, we need political and leadership will.

Kazeem Olalekan Israel, Ibadan

