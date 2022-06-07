NBA Lagos Holds Mentoring Session for Young Lawyers

Young Lawyers under the Nigerian Bar Association Lagos Branch, were this week taken through a session on mentoring by senior members of the Bar. The mentoring session was organised by the Mentoring Committee of NBA Lagos, under the theme “What Young Lawyers Should Know”.

Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, who was the first speaker, praised the Committee for organising the event for young Lawyers. He recalled when he was a young Lawyer, how he looked up for good quality advice. He maintained that he got mentored by some of the best brains in the profession at that time like Justice Akinsanya, Rhodes-Vivour JSC. He further told the young Lawyers, to be hardworking and disciplined.

He encouraged the young Lawyers to look for mentors, who will help them in decision making.

Also speaking, the Company Secretary of Channels Television, Mrs Adeola Olumeyau, just like Mr Pedro, shared her experience as a single young female Lawyer, up to her present status of a married Lawyer. She maintained that networking is a very important tool that has helped her, and she believes will help them too. She also challenged the young Lawyers to understand themselves, and seek to help their bosses to find solutions to problems.

There were contributions from the Chairman of NBA Lagos Branch, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna, who advised the young Lawyers not to go about looking for money. But, that they should work for some time, and money will come. He also advised them to find and connect with good experienced senior Lawyers, who will mentor them to where they want to go in life.

The Chairman of the Mentoring Committee, NBA Lagos Branch, Mrs Abimbola Akeredolu, SAN, thanked the senior Lawyers who were present, for coming to share their experiences. She further advised the Lawyers, to take all that they had been told seriously.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

