Let APC Delegates Decide Its Presidential Candidate

Nseobong Okon-Ekong writes on the importance of allowing a heart-warming contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress

Today, delegates at the Special Convention to elect the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will make a decision that may have a huge impact on the country.

At no other time has the furore over activities of delegates reached a fever pitch like the 2022 election season. Since the nationwide disappointment that followed the exemption of statutory and automatic delegates from voting in the selection process of candidates of political parties for various offices, the expected largesse at the convention naturally fell on the laps of a few adhoc/national delegates who made a killing from the contrived generosity of aspirants.At the Presidential Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the entire country was outraged to know there was an abundance rain of dollars on 767 PDP national delegates at a time when the larger citizenry can barely make ends meet on a daily basis. A new World Bank report “A Better Future for All Nigerians: Nigeria Poverty Assessment 2022,” published last March says four out of every 10 Nigerian lives below the poverty line. The report reflects the World Bank’s engagement on poverty- and inequality-relevant data and analytics in Nigeria in the past two years. It draws primarily on the 2018/19 Nigerian Living Standards Survey (NLSS), which provided Nigeria’s first official poverty numbers in almost a decade, as well as the Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS). These surveys were implemented by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in collaboration with the World Bank.In the last two years, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has laboured in vain to convince the populace of its efforts to lift tens of millions of Nigerians out of poverty. However, this claim can neither be verified by the index of daily rise in prices of consumable items nor the disposable income available to workers. But Buhari insists his govt has lifted 10.5 million Nigerians out of poverty in two years, from 2019. The president said,

“Our over-all economic target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years is our goal notwithstanding COVID-19.I n the last two years we lifted 10.5 million people out of poverty – farmers, small-scale traders, artisans, market women and the like. I am very convinced that this 100 million target can be met and this informed the development of a National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy. The specific details of this accelerated strategy will be unveiled shortly.”

In many states, the governors set the tone for an unashamed reign of vote buying in the selection of state of assembly and National Assembly candidates of their parties. Some governors were known to have given as much as N1 million to each delegate, in the state assembly primary, to induce votes for the state chief executive’s favoured aspirant. What followed at the PDP presidential primary, for instance, was to be expected.

Thanks to the large-heartedness of Mr. Tanko Sabo, one of the PDP National Delegates from Kaduna State, the world has been informed that each delegate that took part in the presidential selection process of the PDP went home with, at least, N12 million. What a fantastic pay day from one night of civic (or is it partisan) duty of queuing behind an aspirant of one’s choice! If the delegate earned as much, one can only imagine the take home of the group heads who pooled the herd of voters in one direction!

And that is why the APC delegates are expectant of a heavier torrential downpour of dollars at its presidential primary. APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu whose emergence came from a questionable consensus has been pulling all the strings from behind to kill the joy of many delegates who are expecting the kind of keen contest akin to the PDP presidential primary. It is only in an atmosphere of hot contest that aspirants will attempt to outdo each other in every department, including spending their last cash to buy votes. This would not happen if Adamu is allowed to sell the idea of a consensus candidate, which Buhari appears to be comfortable with.

Unlike the convention that produced the Adamu-led NWC of the APC, in which many leading aspirants for the office of National Chairman stepped down “in respect for President Buhari,” the President is not likely to enjoy such courtesy should he attempt to truncate some of the aspirants whose enduring life ambition is to rule Nigeria. So, it is not surprising that there has been a gale of alleged stepping down and rebuttal from the aspirants, who paid a princely N100 million for an opportunity to contest; not minding how much more they have spent going round the country to canvass votes. Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for example, will have none of it when he is so sure that 26 million voters have signed up for him, should the APC give him its presidential ticket. That will be a grand performance above Buhari’s 15 million winning votes in the 2019 presidential election!

While a consensus is an acceptable option allowed by the electoral laws, APC stalwarts who are trying to push this option must realize that unlike the choice of the leadership of the party, its presidential candidate has greater impact on the larger polity. The APC controls the central government. The party has more of the 36 states flying its flag. Although, the weight of public opinion currently is against a return of the APC to power, given the proclivity towards ethnicity and religiousity in Nigerian politics, an already prejudiced and impoverished voter eagerly accepts money as additional incentive to colour his judgment.

This is where we must commend the public position of APC governors of Northern Nigerian states, who insist that the presidential ticket of the party should be conceded to a compatriot from the South, in order to be seen to be fair and equitable. Nigeria’s peculiar ethnic balancing in governance demands this kind of disposition. It will indeed be interesting to see how this will play. What may be evident is a reverse of the 2015 presidential contest in which the PDP featured a Southerner against the APC’s Northern candidate. Can a Southern APC presidential candidate defeat, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of the PDP?

The APC has promised a world-class presidential primary. Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun who is the Chairman, Accreditation and Decoration Committee made up of deputy governors, members of the National Assembly and eminent party faithful said, “We are charged with the responsibility for ensuring that only those who are validly elected delegates are allowed to go to the Eagles Square to vote.”

There will definitely be contentions concerning ‘authentic’ delegates from different states, where the selection process were manifestly flawed and did not follow standard procedure. In Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, aggrieved delegates who refused to be persuaded may have set a booby trap for the APC, that can land the party in its own messy pot of soup, as one of chieftains, former Petroleum Minister, Chief Don Etiebet has warned.

