Kola Abiola Sweeps Primaries, Clinches PRP Presidential Ticket

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Kola Abiola, the son of the acclaimed winner of the June 12 presidential election, late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, has clinched the presidential ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Kola Abiola won the recently held primary election on Sunday, June 5, 2022, to emerge as its flag-bearer in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The PRP primary election was a direct primary format with delegates voting across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

At the end of the exercise, Abiola polled 2,097 votes to defeat three other contestants who participated in the primaries, including the former member of the House of Representatives, Usman Muhammad Bugaje, Patience Ndidi, and Gboluga Erosumi.

While Honourable Bugaje, who was Kola Abiola’s closest rival, polled 813 votes, the duo of Ndidi and Erosumi polled 329 and 263 votes respectively.

Speaking after he emerged as the winner, Abiola thanked the leadership of the party and the delegates for the trust and confidence reposed in him by voting him as the flag-bearer in the forthcoming presidential poll. He assured the PRP of his commitment to its manifesto, noting that he would work tirelessly with everyone to achieve its laudable principles.

“We must now move to the next stage of our journey. To achieve the results that we know we are capable of, as a party, we must secure broad support across our diverse and divided nation. We must compete and win at the local, state, and federal levels. We will do this because our secret weapon as PRP is our people and their commitment to our great party and its ethical foundations. I promise to campaign with every PRP candidate, from the ward, local government to state level, to achieve our collective goals,” he said.

He stated that his choice as the party’s flag-bearer indicates that the country was moving closer to the promised land that his late father and PRP founders dreamt of.

He explained that his emergence as president would prove to be a bridge-builder for the next generation and future of leadership in Nigeria. A Nigeria where everyone can have a good education, social services, security, electricity, and entrepreneurial spirits can transform into prosperous commerce and industry.

He vowed to focus on creating opportunities for the Nigerian people to prosper and reposition the economy for long-term growth if elected as president.

While admitting that there are numerous challenges confronting Nigeria at this critical time, he promised to embark on actions that would strengthen the unity of Nigeria. He tasked Nigerians to register to vote, as their journey to reclaim Nigeria from poor leadership had just begun.

