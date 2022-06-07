Jigawa APC Zonal Chairman Slumps, Dies

Tragedy struck on Tuesday as the Zonal Chairman of APC, Jigawa Central, Alhaji Isa Burji, slumped and died at a hotel in Abuja.

The Chairman, APC Jigawa East, Alhaji Abdullahi Ango, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), at Eagle Square, venue of the APC Special National Convention.

Ango said the deceased died at around 3.30 p.m., on Tuesday, few hours to the commencement of the convention.

He described the death as sudden, adding, “the deceased had his lunch and had performed his afternoon prayers.

“He had no known history of any ailment. He just slumped and died instantly.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

