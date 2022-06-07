IOCs Reported Increased Cash Flow, Higher Proven Reserves In 2021 Despite Headwinds

Emmanuel Addeh

Despite waning investment in oil and gas, the annual financial reports of 119 publicly traded exploration and production companies has revealed that their aggregate proven reserves of crude oil and natural gas increased by 19.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2021.

Collective Exploration and Development (E&D) expenditures by the companies increased only 1 per cent in 2021 from 2020, remaining 28 per cent below their five-year (2015–19) average, an Energy Information Agency (EIA) report said.

Many publicly traded oil and natural gas companies, generating more cash from operations as a result of higher prices in 2021, directed more of their financial resources toward debt reduction, dividend increases, merger and acquisition opportunities than toward capital expenditures for production growth.

The analysis was based on the published financial reports of 119 domestic and international companies provided to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, collected by Evaluate Energy and published by the EIA.

“We estimate the 119 companies in this analysis accounted for about 60 per cent of total non-OPEC liquids production in 2021.

“Of the 119 companies with financial reports we reviewed, the top 20 held 78 per cent of the collective 293 billion BOE in proven oil and natural gas reserves held at the end of 2021.

“Although many of these companies have global operations, some are national oil companies with reserves and operations concentrated in their home countries,” it stated.

According to the report, the organic additions to proven crude oil and natural gas reserves come from improved recovery and extensions and discoveries that can be linked to E&D expenditures.

Global E&D costs incurred and unproven reserves acquisitions by these companies in 2021 increased 1 per cent year-over-year to $244 billion, it stated.

With less capital expenditures devoted to E&D, the publicly traded companies the organisation reviewed, devoted more cash from operations toward financing activities such as debt reduction and dividends.

“Collectively, their cash from operations increased to $597 billion in 2021, the most since 2014. With higher revenues, the companies focused on paying down debt and increasing dividends, probably to improve their financial position and increase shareholder returns.

“Net debt held by the companies decreased by $134 billion, the largest amount in any year from 2012 to 2021, and dividends increased to $107 billion (24 per cent above the 2015–19 average),” said the report.

