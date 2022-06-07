Hallmarks of Labour Honours Justice Karibi-Whyte, Ayo Salami, Prof Banjo and Prof Oyediran

The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation has celebrated the life and times of four distinguished Nigerians, by publishing their biographies in its newest book.

The four celebrated elder statesmen are the late Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, Professor Ladipo Ayodeji Banjo, and the father of the wife of the Vice President, Professor Bankole Olukayode Oyediran.

Speaking at the public presentation of the book, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State represented by Mrs Shade Jaji, thanked the HLF for celebrating the life, times and achievement of our heroes and fathers. He praised the effort of the author and publishers in pushing ahead with such a project, since this is the tenth edition.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, stressed the need for the proper documentation of the life and times of distinguished Nigerians, so that the next generation of leaders can read and take wisdom from it. She then extolled some nuggets of wisdom she learned from her father, whom she called Daddy Ibadan.

The author of the book, Mrs Patricia Arawore, said that the four men being celebrated were selected from a pool of distinguished Nigerians who have given their best to the Nation, and their image has not been soiled by any scandal whatsoever.

She maintained that HLF will continue to celebrate Nigerians who have given their all to the nation, with little or nothing to show for it.

The book reviewer, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in her speech, commended the author for digging deep into the lives of these four gentlemen, and showing the role that good moral teaching of their parents, especially their mothers, has led them to achieving great things in their youthful days.

The event was attended by top personalities like Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, amongst others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

