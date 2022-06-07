Gov Bello: Excluding Me from Presidential Primary May Lead to Crisis

*Says only Buhari can ask him to step down

*Accuses Northern APC Govs of ganging up against him

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and a presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that excluding his name on the ballot in the today’s convention to elect the party’s presidential flag bearer will be an invitation to trouble. Bello, who is one of the aspirants cleared to contest for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election, said there was a conspiracy against him, accusing the APC northern governors and some elite of gang-up.

He said there was no need for him to be excluded in the primary, claiming that he represents the youth and the downtrodden.

Speaking with newsmen Tuesday at the State House, Abuja after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Bello described

himself as a leading aspirant that would win overwhelmingly if the process was transparent and credible.His words: “Getting into the arena today, I will win overwhelmingly if the process is credible”.

According to him, the only reason that could make him not contest the presidential primary is if President Buhari tells him to step down.

Details later…

