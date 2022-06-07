Fayose Warns Tinubu to Learn from the Fate that Befell Awolowo, Abiola

Former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayo Fayose, yesterday advised former Governor of Lagos State and Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to tread carefully in the pursuit of his presidential ambition.

Although APC will hold its presidential primary election today, in Abuja, there are strong indications that many forces in the party are against Tinubu, especially after his outburst in Abeokuta, Ogun State last week.

Apparently, seeing the handwriting clearly on the wall and sensing danger, Fayose in an open letter to Tinubu, which he posted on his verified twitter handle last night said: “Going by the handwritings that are now clearly on the wall, I see you as one that may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in your party.”

The former Ekiti State governor, who reminded Tinubu that he is not an APC member and will never be, said that going by Tinubu’s outburst in Abeokuta and the reactions of his political allies both in the North and South, there is danger.

Fayose, who said he is writing Tinubu as a concerned Yoruba man and not as a politician reminded him of the fate of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the celebrated winner of the June 12, 1993 general election, Alhaji Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, both of who he claimed were led to the Golgotha by self-acclaimed “champions of democracy.”

Fearing that Tinubu faces the same fate, Fayose declared: “I am sure the same people may advise you to ignore my advice.”

Fayose ended his letter with a strong advice to Tinubu by quoting the Bible, saying: “Sensible people will see trouble coming and avoid it but unthinking people will walk into it.”

“Again, Asiwaju, for reasons of not being misrepresented, \i will like to stop here and allow you to take your decisions, good or bad as a wise full-grown adult whom you are,” he said.

