EFCC Invades Eagle Square

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Just like it was witnessed during the convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have taken over Eagle Square, the venue of the special convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though no one was checked or harassed by the men in red, they are already on ground to ensure that delegates are not induced.

According to the programme of event, the convention was supposed to start by 10:a.m, but the event is yet to start.

But it is believed that the programme will start later in the evening.

At the moment, the presidential aspirants are engaged in last minute meetings and consultations.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

