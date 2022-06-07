ECWA President Advises FG to Use Technology to Tackle Insecurity

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has appealed to the federal government(FG) to adopt modern technology to fight insecurity in the country.

The President of ECWA,Rev. Stephen Baba-Panya, made the appeal in statement in Jos yesterday.

Baba-Panya, who was reacting to the killing of some Catholic faithful at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday, by yet to be identified gunmen, described the incident as sheer wickedness.

The cleric said that the killing was barbaric and well calculated attempt to truncate the existing peace in the state and the country in general.

“We received with great shock, pain and sorrow, the sad news of the gruesome attack on St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, by bandits, leading to the deaths of over 50 innocent Christian worshippers including children.

“This attack is clearly a well calculated assault on the peace-loving people of the Owo Kingdom and the entire Christendom in Nigeria.

“It is barbaric, vile, wicked, Satanic, and a deliberate action to wipe out Christianity in the country.

”We, therefore, join all people of good conscience in Nigeria and around the world, to condemn this dastardly attack on innocent citizens in its entirety and in the strongest terms

”Clearly, there is the need to overhaul the security architecture, and put in place a security system that is technology-driven, proactive, comprehensive and decisive,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the ECWA president, however, called on Christians in Owo and Nigeria in general to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding, and enjoined security agencies to act fast and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We are calling on Christians to remain calm, watchful and fervent in prayer. We urge the government as a matter of urgency, to act decisively to arrest and make perpetrators of all these evil acts to face the full wrath of the law.

”What Nigerians need at this time is peace, love, unity, hope and access to the basic necessities of life and not death, sorrow, pain and hopelessness,” he said.

Baba-Panya prayed God to grant peace to the departed souls, console their families, the Catholic Church and the government and people of Ondo State.

