Doculand, Aramex Backs Team Nigeria For Global Robotics Challenge

For the first time since 2019, high school students, mentors, volunteers, and supporters from more than 180 countries will come together face-to-face in the spirit of global purpose, unity, and collaboration.

Team Nigeria Robotics in a bid to conquer the world at this year’s First Global Robotics Challenge holding in Geneva Switzerland from the 13th -16th of October 2022 began at Syrian Club off Ribadu road, Ikoyi with Try-Out challenge for selecting the best fit to represent the country.

Speaking at this year’s Team Nigeria Try-Out challenge over the weekend, the MD of Doculand Group Nigeria and Aramex Mr. Faisal Jarmakani who is a lover of Robotics and a proud sponsor of TEAM NIGERIA for the 6th year in a roll advised the student to give their all so as to progress to the next stage of the section, noting that this is a huge opportunity to compete with the rest of the world and make Nigeria proud if selected.

The Try-Out challenge began with over 100 registration of students drawn from different Secondary Schools across Nigeria were put into groups to access their knowledge of Team work, Creativity, Focus and Solving problems, at the end of the challenge only the best 5 will be selected to represent Team Nigeria and compete with 180 nations of the world at the 2022 Robotics challenge in Geneva, Switzerland.

The FIRST Global Challenge Founded by Dean Kamen to inspire a passion for science and technology leadership and innovation among the world’s more than two billion youths, it provides the framework for an Olympics-style robotics event that drives home the importance of obtaining the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills needed by future leaders to overcome the greatest challenges facing the world.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

