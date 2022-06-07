Defined Strategy Driving Sustainability, Reduction of Carbon Footprint, Says Afriland Properties

By Bennett Oghifo

A Real Estate company, Afriland Properties Plc has credited its efforts toward creating a sustainable environment and reducing the carbon footprint created by its activities in the real estate sector to a defined strategy focused on ensuring the company is a main contributor to environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the 10th edition of “Unite” a leading ESG real estate event in Africa, Kayode Odebiyi, Director, Property Development, Afriland Properties who represented the MD/CEO, Afriland Properties, Uzo Oshogwe, stated that the organization is deliberate in its efforts to reduce carbon emission from its activities and developments.

“At Afriland, it is an entire process that starts from the design stage to completion. The thought process is facilitated by a dedicated team that champions the framework to ensure excellence in the design, and durability of the project to ensure it meets environmental sustainability standards. We have a group-wide framework that demands responsibility for our environment and that our actions actively contribute to healing the land rather than hurting it. For example, across all our developments ), we deploy autonomous lighting systems that monitor and react to occupancy to reduce energy consumption as well as energy-saving lighting solutions .”

The Afriland executive also stated that social and environmental sustainability were among the critical criteria considered by the organization for property investment. He stated, “We adopted four pillars that form our sustainability criteria for property investment. Social, environmental sustainability, economic, and human sustainability. At Afriland, we focus on maintaining and improving social quality with concepts such as reciprocity and honesty while acknowledging the importance of maintaining cordial relationships in the localities where our real estate investments are located.

It is important to ensure that our activities do not constitute an environmental hazard to the localities in which we operate and that we significantly improve lives by providing employment opportunities and platforms for locals to upscale their intellectual capacity. “

Kayode mentioned that the company would continue to champion the green cause for a cleaner environment. “The future for us is green. We will drive technological adoption and promote more green features in our developments and in communities to promote a more sustainable environment. The key to continuous growth is centered around reviewing our processes and driving the sustainability culture across the value chain. Our focus is on wholly addressing issues that affect all environmental impact our activities can cause to continue the progression from being high-impact to being a main part of the solution .”

It will be recalled that Afriland properties recently announced the launch of five new development projects, Iris Court, Ikeja, The Rouge, Ikoyi, Afriland Estate, Karmo Abuja, The Emporium, Port-Harcourt and Afriland Complex, Abule Egba as projects to diversify its real estate investment portfolio.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

