Adedayo Akinwale

Kogi state Governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, his Zamfara state counterpart, Bello Matawalle, and Borno state governor, Babagana Zullum have arrived Eagle Square.

Recall that Bello has refused to step down despite APC Northern governors’ decision that the presidential ticket should be ceded to the south.

