LatestNigeria Bello: I Didn't Come this Far to Chicken Out June 7, 2022 11:56 pm Adedayo Akinwale The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has declared that he didn't come this far to chicken out.He said at the end of the contest, he would emerge victorious.