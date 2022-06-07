Bauchi PDP Inaugurates Kariya-led Committee to Reconcile Aggrieved Members

Segun Awofadeji



The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has inaugurated a reconciliation committee under the leadership of Senator Bala Adamu Kariya to reconcile aggrieved members and strategise for the success of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed who spoke during the inauguration of the 22-member committee at Bauchi yesterday, said the committee would be saddled with the responsibility of contacting all party members and aspirants who were not satisfied with the conduct of the just concluded state and National Assembly primary elections in the state.

He said members of the committee were selected after a careful understanding of their pedigrees, profiles and leader positions in the society.

The governor said the reconciliation committee would form a sub-committee of prominent personalities who would be saddled with the responsibility of bringing in other members of opposition political parties interested in joining the PDP in the state.

“We want to thank you most sincerely for accepting this responsibility vested on you. This committee has been given the mandate to go and resolve all these issues and you have four weeks to complete this assignment. Ensure you come up with a report after this assignment.

“We want to go intact as a state and as a government, we want to continue with the good works that we have started, we want to make sure that we put aside all disparaging issues, issues that are based on lies, issues that are based on political gimmicks,” he said

Speaking shortly after the inauguration ceremony, Kariya thanked the leadership of the party and Mohammed for the confidence reposed on the members of the committee, assuring that the committee would keep to the terms and references of assignment given to it.

He expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious after the 2023 general elections, stressing that committee would unite all members of the party, particularly those who are aggrieved after the conduct of the primary election.

Other members of the committee included Honourable Abubakar A.Faggo(Secretary), Alhaji Salisu Garba(Assistant Secretary), Alhaji Abdulkadir Doguwa, Alhaji Umar Barau Ningi, Alhaji Danladi Mohammed Dan Baba, Honorable Haruna Bappa Disina, Alhaji Abdullahi Yari, Mr Abdon Gin, Mr Simon Balewa, Alhaji Sanusi Sarkin Aska, Alhaji Abdullahi T.Musa and Alhaji Yerima Sarkin Misau.

The others are Alhaji Imamu Itas, Hajiya Amina Karubu, Honourable Tukur Adamu, Hajiya Zainab Rufai, Alhaji Danbaba Riminzaim, Dr Esther Ahmed, Alhaji Audu Hassan, Alhaji Inuwa Mallamin Kasuwa and Alhaji Sani Cinade.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

