Back2Base Talent Hunt Programme Excites Mikel

Former Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi has stressed that all is now set for the maiden edition of his Back2Base talent hunt programmes billed to commence on Thursday in Lagos.

Mikel while speaking at a press parley held in Lagos to herald the three-day talent hunt programme revealed that a lot has been put into the talent hunt programme.

The ex-Chelsea star said he and his Avianna & Harvey Entertainments team have been working round the clock to ensure the Back2Base talent hunt programme meets all the set objectives.

He said: “It is an opportunity for us to give back to the community, first of all, we have to realise that there is so much talent in this country waiting to be discovered. So with the Back2Base project, we are hoping to help showcase this talent.

“The first edition is starting in Lagos but we hope we can take it around the country subsequently. It is going to be an exciting time for the Children not just in football but also in Basketball and Tennis.

Mikel noted that as a Youth Ambassador, he sees it as a duty to come up with innovations like this to help the young ones with opportunities that would bring smiles not just on their faces but also to their parents

“This means a lot to me because I remember growing up as a child in Jos, I was only lucky to be discovered”

He added: “Our target is not just to ship the talent we discover abroad but to even see how they can be of good use even from the domestic scene”

As explained by CEO and Founder of Avianna & Harvey Entertainments, Ahmed Fadekemi both the Basketball and Football teams will be solely for the boys while the tennis will be for both boys and girls.

