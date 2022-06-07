APC Presidential Aspirants Defy Moderator, Spends More than Allotted Time

Adedayo Akinwale

Presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have defied the moderator of the programme, with most of them spending more than the allotted time to explain why they should be voted as the presidential candidate of the party.

The moderator and the Secretary of the Media Committee, Hon. Abike Dabiri had pleaded with the aspirants to spend only two minutes addressing the delegates.

But the first speaker, Senator Bola Tinubu set the ball rolling when he spent more than the allotted time and all other aspirants followed suit.

