APC Convention: Buhari in Closed-door Meeting with Kogi Gov at State House

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting behind closed-doors with the Governor of Kogi State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello.

Although the agenda of the meeting holding at the State House, Abuja was not made known, it is not unlikely that Bello may discuss whether he will step down or not from the presidential race with the president.

The Kogi State governor is one of the 23 presidential aspirants of the APC cleared to contest for the party’s primary.

Although 13 APC northern governors have resolved that power should shift to the south, Bello had since dissociated himself from the resolution.

Details later…

