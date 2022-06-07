2022 Annual SLP Conference Holds July 3-6

The 2022 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Legal Practice (NBA-SLP), is scheduled to hold between July 3 and 6, 2022 in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria.

The theme of this year’s Conference is “Legal Practice in Nigeria: Our Reality, Our Future”.

The focus of the NBA-SLP signature event, is to acknowledge and discuss the current realities of legal practice in Nigeria, and chart a new course on what the future of legal practice should be. Diverse aspects and topics on law practice will be discussed, from a practical perspective.

It promises to be an enlightening and engaging experience, and legal practitioners will have the opportunity of hearing perspectives, not just locally, but internationally, with eminent Jurists and Lawyers in attendance. It promises to be an exciting event.

Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, Heads of Courts, other Judges of Federal and State High Courts and Magistrates, will be in attendance.

It will afford delegates, especially young Lawyers, a very unique and rare opportunity to learn from them, and have personal interactions with them.

