You’re on Your Own, APC NWC Members Tell Adamu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dissociated themselves from the purported endorsement of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party ahead of the party’s primary scheduled to hold between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu had announced during the NWC meeting that Lawan had been anointed as the consensus candidate of the party.

But addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat after the NWC meeting, the National Organising Secretary of the party, Mr. Suleiman Argungun, said the issue of consensus was never discussed at the meeting.

He said Adamu only gave them the information, adding that they were yet to discuss it.

Argungun insisted that the NWC didn’t announce Lawan as the anointed candidate.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

