We Have Witnessed Development Under Your Administration, Isi-Uzo People Tell Ugwuanyi

*Say Peter Mbah’s emergence as PDP guber candidate Enugu indigenes’ choice



The people of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday went on a solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for what they described as the unprecedented development projects his administration had executed in their council area.



Led by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani, the member representing Isi-Uzo Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mrs. Amaka Ugwueze, the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Obiora Obeagu and other stakeholders, the people of the council also commended Ugwuanyi for the peaceful conduct of the PDP primaries in the state.



According to a statement, the people of Isi-Uzo LGA told Ugwuanyi that they accepted the outcome of the party primaries in good faith as loyal party men and women, and assured the governor of their 100 percent support and loyalty.



Presenting their unanimous stance to the governor, Obeagu, while listing the numerous projects of Ugwuanyi’s administration in the council area disclosed that, “from the time you assumed office as governor till date, Isi-Uzo LGA has witnessed tremendous development.”



The Council Chairman added that in the history of Enugu State, no administration remembered Isi-Uzo LGA in terms of development, human empowerment, peace and security like Ugwuanyi’s administration, stressing that the governor constructed and reconstructed classroom buildings and other infrastructure in over 55 schools, built healthcare facilities, bridges, and roads such as the 22km Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obolla Etiti inter-community link road and the 8.8km Nkalagu-Eha Amufu road in Isi-Uzo LGA, which was neglected for over 35 years.

The people of Isi-Uzo reassured Ugwuanyi that, “we have come to tell you that we are loyal party men and women; that you have our 100 percent support and loyalty and wherever you stand is where Isi-uzo stands.”



Speaking on the outcome of the PDP Governorship primary election, Nnamani, explained that the emergence of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah as the party’s governorship candidate was the choice of ‘Ndi Enugu’ following wider consultations which involved not only the governor, but also the party leadership, revered stakeholders and traditional rulers, among others.



Corroborating, the Traditional Rulers from Isi-Uzo LGA present at the event, through HRH Igwe Silas Udeogu hinted that prior to the PDP governorship primary election, the entire Traditional Rulers of Enugu East Senatorial District came together, preached peace and agreed to support whoever emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

The Royal fathers thanked Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with the agreement he had with the Traditional Rulers from Enugu East Senatorial District, saying: “We also thank you for the peace in Enugu State.”

