Trust Buhari on Niger Delta Devt, NDDC Boss Urges Stakeholders



Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Interim Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Effiong Akwa, has called on the people of the Niger Delta region to trust President Muhammadu Buhari on the development of the region.

Akwa also appealed to aggrieved stakeholders in the region to exercise patience a little longer while the president handles issues affecting the NDDC and the Niger Delta.



The NDDC boss spoke during a webinar organised by his Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, and attended by hundreds of youths across the world.



Akwa said Buhari meant well for the region, adding that the president was at the verge of handing over a reformed, productive, effective and efficient NDDC to the Niger Delta people.



He noted a genuine request for the constitution of a substantive board for the commission, as he urged stakeholders to exercise patience and allow the implementation of the forensic audit report.



Represented by Eradiri, Akwa disclosed that the audit report uncovered a can of worms in the commission insisting that the process of cleansing was ongoing to give the NDDC a fresh beginning.

He disclosed further that the Act establishing the commission was undergoing required reviews to accommodate germane recommendations of the audit report.



Akwa said: “The NDDC will continue to strive hard to leave in accordance with its mandate. I am aware of the agitations, but I want to appeal to all those who are aggrieved to allow the federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari to do what it intends to do with the NDDC. He means well for the commission and the Niger Delta.



“People have been talking about the creation of a board, I agree with that but the forensic audit that concluded some months ago has opened a can of worms and those worms are being dealt with and that is why the issue of the board had not been formally concluded.



“I believe that by the time they finish with this process, the board will be concluded. Following the outcome of the forensic exercise, we can no longer rely on the existing Act. The Act is being reviewed to accommodate some of the recommendations of the report.



“The board will come when all the parameters have been put together so that going forward, the new NDDC can start on good footing. People should reduce the agitation on board and work with the current management of the NDDC.”



Commenting on the theme of the webinar, which centred around the 2023 general elections, Akwa encouraged the youths and other stakeholders to participate in the electoral process.

He asked them to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them decide the future of the Niger Delta region in 2023.



Akwa warned youths against electoral violence, backbiting, speaking in dividing voices, vote buying and selling ahead of the general elections.

