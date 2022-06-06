Tinubu Donates N75m to Victims of Ondo Church Attack

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a frontline presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has donated N75 million to the victims of St Francis Catholic Church Attack

Gunmen invaded St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday leading to the death of over 59 people who were mostly children and women.

Speaking at the Palace of Olowo on Monday, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye during a condolence visit in company of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Tinubu condemned the violent attack on innocent worshippers.

In a statement issued Monday by Tinubu’s media office, the presidential hopeful described the attack as evil that must be defeated saying there is no place for such hatred and wanton taking of innocent lives in our country.

The statement said: “Before he visited the church for on the spot assessment, Asiwaju Tinubu pledged the sum of N50 million to the victims and another N25 million to the Owo Catholic Church.”

While expressing his sadness over the tragic incident, Tinubu noted that the South West had never witnessed such an attack of such magnitude saying it was horrendous.

To this end, Tinubu called on the federal and the state governments to work together to strengthen security around the country.

On his part, Akeredolu appreciated Tinubu for pausing his presidential campaign activities less than 24 hours to the APC convention.

The governor promised to either bring the assailants down to the state for justice or take justice to them.

On the trip to Owo with Tinubu were former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Chairman of TETFUND, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, former APC National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Chief Pius Akinyelure, former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro.

