Sterling Bank, Bedrock Initiative Train Entrepreneurs On Business Management

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank Plc has partnered with the Bedrock Initiative to train youths so that they can be gainfully employed as part of its contribution toward reducing unemployment in the country.

The training session was conducted during the Owerri Business Week, which was held recently with the theme: ‘Gaining Business Momentum.’

A statement by the bank, Divisional Head, Business Growth and Transaction Banking at Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, speaking during the programme in Owerri, the Imo State capital proposed a bottom-to-top approach as a possible solution to remedying Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He said the efforts aimed at solving Nigeria’s problems should be a bottom-up approach, whereby the youth would begin to revolutionize their thinking and mindset about reshaping the country such that the leadership would have no choice but to key in.

“We can transform this country from bottom to top if the people who are in the majority decide to do the right thing. First of all, as a voter, let every adult of 18 years and above procure their permanent voter card (PVC) and get ready to vote and participate in the electoral process. If they participate and make their votes count, their elected leaders would not have any other option than to follow the minds of those that elected them.” he said.

Ukachukwu, who was one of the key speakers at the business forum, noted that there were different ways of getting things done, especially by deviating from the conventional way. He urged entrepreneurs and young start-ups to follow their own mind and continue to build.

He recommended that young Nigerians should begin to think of building for tomorrow in order to transform the country. “This means that you are building your business outside of yourself. You need not build a business around yourself, but liberate yourself from the business so that your dream would be bigger than you. Let the next generation build and improve on what you have started.”

