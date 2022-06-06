Southern APC Govs Laud Northern Counterparts, Appeal to Lawan, Bello to Step down

Fidelis David in Akure

The Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum (SNGF) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has hailed its northern counterpart for resolving to allow a candidate from the south to emerge as the presidential flag bearer of the party in the 2023 general election.

A statement that was issued on Saturday by its Chairman of the SNGF, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), said that the action of the northern governors is another landmark achievement in the party’s quest for understanding, rapprochement and continual engagements for mutual beneficence.

Akeredolu, who is also the governor of Ondo State, appealed to all aspirants from the northern states, including the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, to drop their presidential aspirations for the sake of national interest in order to pave way for an aspirant from the south to proceed to the primaries.

The statement reads: “We, therefore, wish to strongly recommend to President Muhammad Buhari that the search for his successor as the APC’s presidential candidate be limited to our compatriots from the southern states.

“We appeal to all aspirants from the northern states to withdraw in the national interest and allow only the aspirants from the south to proceed to the primaries.”

The forum expressed delight with the decision of Governor Abubakar Badru to contribute to the patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration.

“We are delighted by the decision of our esteem colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badru, to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration. We did not expect anything short of this heart-warming decision from our colleagues, great patriots and reliable partners in the collaborative efforts geared towards the attainment of nationhood for our dear country.

“This is indeed another landmark achievement in our quest for understanding, rapprochement and continual engagements for mutual beneficence. We acknowledge this courageous stance for equity and moral rectitude.

“We applaud the zeal and determination of our brothers to engage realistically and honestly. We salute this uncommon resolve to confront issues militating against the march towards nationhood and ultimate greatness.

“By this gesture, we are convinced of the seriousness of our colleagues to join other patriots in ensuring that the ascendant march towards stability, progress and prosperity is not truncated by indiscretion.

“We congratulate our brother, Governor, Abubakar Badaru, for his exemplary conduct. Posterity will remember him for good. We thank the leadership of the Northern Governors’ Forum for the patriotic zest displayed at this crucial moment.”

The SNGF added that it is looking forward to conducting a hitch free convention that would culminate in the election of a suitable candidate to fly the flag of the party with a sense of mission.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

