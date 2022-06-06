Shot Journalist: Osun PDP Chieftain Calls for Investigation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A leading figure in the Osun State’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Dotun Babayemi, at the weekend visited The Nation’s Correspondent, Mr Toba Adedeji, who was hit by police bullet during a protest in Osogbo.

Babayemi, who visited the recuperating journalist at his residence in Osogbo, called on the state government and the police authorities to probe the incident that led to the shooting of The Nation’s Correspondent in the state.

Toba and two others were believed to have been hit by police bullets during a protest that was organised by some youths around Olaiya Junction in Osogbo on Tuesday.

But Babayemi described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable.

“I want to deeply sympathise with you (Toba) and two other victims said to have been affected but who we are still unable to reach. Seriously, we believe that this ugly path is avoidable and its recurrence is becoming unbecoming” he bemoaned.

Babayemi maintained that journalists were no criminals, urging that the system should evolve a mechanism that would see them and other professionals protected, “especially when on lawful duties.”

Also, he advocated that a package should be in place by government for journalists and other professionals to cushion the effects of degradation they often suffer as hazards while on duty.

Equally, Babayemi said there was need for the police and other related security agencies to be re-orientated on civil engagements, particularly during riotous situations.

He appreciated the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olawale Olokode, on his efforts to ensure that peace existed in the state but admonished that personnel need to exercise caution in dealing with the public.

“To this end, I want the state government to put in place, a powerful panel to look into the matter, punish whoever is found culpable and make recommendations on how such ugly path can be avoided in future,” he said.

Responding, Adedeji said he was overwhelmed because he never thought he could play host the PDP stalwart at his residence.

He said that the shooting incident by the police was needless because “the protesters were few and could have been dispersed with just ordinary stick. Instead, the police resorted to shooting.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

