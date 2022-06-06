SCOOP’D ICE CREAM BAR EXCITES CUSTOMERS WITH NEW ABUJA OUTLET

It was all smiles and cheers for residents of Abuja last weekend as Scoop’d, one of the fastest-growing ice-cream stores in Nigeria made an entry into the nation’s capital.

Scoop’d launched its first outlet in Lagos in 2020 and has quickly become a delight for family and friends with its soft, creamy ice cream flavours.

Iroro Gbenedio, The Marketing Manager of Scoop’d at the launch noted that the brand aims to give Nigerians an outstanding ice cream experience and how creative it can get with ice cream. She said: “It is much more than selling ice cream, it is about the happiness people find in ice cream and the distinct flavours it comes in.”

She also added: “Across our outlets, the standard is of the same quality and the ambience is as friendly as ever with our teams always ready to serve you with a sweet dose of happiness”. What makes Scoop’d special is its wide offering; Nigeria’s perfect blend of sweet and savoury.

As the store opened, people from all over Abuja joined to have a taste of the scoop’d experience which makes one wonder why ice cream brings so much happiness. From research, here are three reasons people love ice cream and this is also very peculiar to Nigerians!

The first reason is that there is a myriad of flavours to choose from. You don’t like vanilla or are not a fan of chocolate or do you want something in between? There is a flavour of ice cream out there for you. Asides from these already made flavour options, there are over one thousand ways to mix and match your ice cream and Scoop’d does it well! Whether you’re eating or munching on a waffle cone or grabbing an ice cream spoon and dessert cup, you can’t help but love ice cream when it comes in different flavours.

Strange but true, research also shows that ice cream brings happiness. A bowl of ice cream can serve as a mood fixer if you don’t feel all great. Why is this so? Ice cream contains protein and fat, both of which our bodies need to help level our moods. It leads to increased serotonin (also

known as your body’s natural “feel good” chemical) production. The release of this chemical leaves its consumer feeling calm, satisfied, and well, happy! Taking ice cream instantly activates nostalgic feelings and transports the consumer back to wonderful childhood experiences, our brain remembers the positive feelings and we learn to associate the treat with happiness.

Finally, believe it or not, research shows that people eat ice cream as a snack rather than as a dessert, and they enjoy it throughout the day. More than half consider ice cream an evening snack, about one-quarter consume it as a late-night snack and another one-quarter as an afternoon snack. Some even snack on ice cream in the morning. Of course, ice cream also serves as dessert. While you may doubt these findings, one thing is certain – there is no better snack than Scoop’d ice cream!

Many other people have their differences as to why they love and enjoy ice cream. Get yourself a bite of frozen treats with your favourite toppings today at Scoop’d!

