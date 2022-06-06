Saint Keliz Announces Release Date for New EP

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye





After years of giving his listeners and fans great singles such as “How you feel”, “On my Own” and “Moolah”, Nigerian singer and producer Kehinde Falade, better known as Saint Keliz is set to release a new EP.

The EP titled “Levitation” will be released on June 10th, 2022.

The singer made the announcement on Saturday in a post shared via the Insta-Stories section of his Instagram page.



According to him, the new project will resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into a popular anthem for Hip Hop, Afrobeat, Pop and Dancehall enthusiasts due to the versatile creation of each song in the album and its inspiration and story.

When asked what message he intends to pass across with the new project: Saint Keliz said “I just hope when people listen to the Ep they can appreciate the love and dedication I have for the craft. I’m an all round fan of music in general, all types and genres.”



Known for his uniqueness, Saint Keliz, who is a self-signed independent artiste, said he aspires to see himself attaining legendary status like some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars. He revealed that he is in communication with some of the industry’s big names in Nigeria to collaborate with them soon and produce some nice songs which will bring value to the Nigerian music scene.



Saint Keliz, who doubles as a songwriter and producer officially started making music in 2014. Before then, he had created a name freestyling, making beats and performing cover songs from some of his mentors and influencers using the fruity loop music production software.

The fast rising artiste hopes to leverage on this debut album to consolidate and continue to forge a career in the burgeoning Music industry.

The singer’s forthcoming EP contains one of his previous singles “Ganja Riddim”.

