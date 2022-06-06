Retired Blind School Teacher Receives N8.3m in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

It was a rain of encomiums and jubilation as a retired blind school teacher in Osun received a bond certificate of N8.3million.

The benefitting retiree, Mr. Aniobi John, described the gesture as the best thing that has ever happened to him, saying Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has rekindled his dashed hope.

He was among 162 retirees that benefitted from the N1.156 billion bond certificates presented to a fresh set of pensioners by the state government.

The benefitting retirees were primary school teachers, local government staff and those in the core civil service, parastatals and state-owned tertiary institutions.

The retiree, who retired in the year 2016 after he had served the state meritoriously for 35 years, burst into tears of joy for being favourably considered by the present administration.

The pensioner, who claimed to have lost his sight three years before his retirement, said the payment of his pension and gratuity in full would go a long way to begin a new life filled with prosperity and abundance.

According to him, Governor Oyetola has made what seems impossible possible, put smile in the faces of his family members and dependents that have lost hope after waiting for more than eight years.

“This is a true manifestation of a prayer point for one to receive his dues by one’s hand. It is like a dream to me because this is a lost hope that has just been rekindled after waiting hopelessly for several years.

“I retired from active service in 2016 as a school teacher after I had served for 35 years. I retired at level 14, step 11, and since my retirement, I have been facing hell due to the inability of government to pay my entitlements.

“Though I am under the Contributory Pension Scheme, since I retired, it hasn’t been my turn until today that I received my bond certificate of N8.361, 306.

“I am sincerely thankful to Governor Oyetola for making this a reality for me, most importantly when I am still alive and healthy. It is indeed a demonstration of genuine leadership and passion for the welfare of workers.

“Though it may take long before this is coming my way, I am fully aware that the current administration has not failed for once in its resolve to advance the cause, welfare and anything pertaining to workers’ welfare and general well-being in the state.

“I want to implore the governor not to relent in his efforts to maintain the pace of development and be steadier on the lane. People are watching and they know what he has been doing and how he has been struggling so hard to make things work in spite the economic reality.

“As I return all glory to God, so also I express my deepest gratitude to the state government for making this to happen during my lifetime and I appeal to the governor to look into others so that they too can have their entitlements,” he added.

