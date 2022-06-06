Real Estate Unite Celebrates 10 Years, Launches Unite ESG Community Towards Sustainability

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Stakeholders in the real estate community gathered at the Unite Summit in Lagos, recently, to mark the 10th edition and the return of the real estate event taking place since the Covid pandemic.

During these 2 days. Unite Summit welcomed over 60 speakers, 50 exhibitors, 650 delegates and over 1000 footfalls and was kicked off with a welcome address by the Chairman, Unite ESG (Environmental, social, and governance) Community, Jumoke Akinwunmi, who gave a broad overview of the real estate industry in the last 10 years and the role real estate unite has played to fill the gaps.

This edition of the event centred on Climate tech, sustainability and ESG with the theme “Towards A Sustainable Culture ” featured a Sustainability conference, Exhibition and ESG recognitions attended by industry stakeholders and individuals who are passionate about improving the efficiency and environmental impact through sustainable practices in the real estate sector.

Speaking on how the African Real Estate sector can embrace a more sustainable culture, the Keynote speaker, Prof. Obas John Ebohon, Professor of Sustainability and Environmental Law, London South Bank University, laid emphasis on how and where we build can have a great impact on the African environment on health. “A 36% reduction in CO2 emission by 2030 is expected of the real estate sector to remain under the 2oC target, benchmarking with the Paris agreement target. The ultimate goal is carbon neutrality by 2050” Prof. Obas John Ebohon.

Industry stakeholders such as IFC EDGE, Stanbic IBTC, Broll, Elalan, Mixta Africa, Purple, Landwey, Clifton Homes, Karmod, Rendeavour, Dutum, The Address Homes, Horizon Estates, Haven Homes, Master Builders, ACTIS, Family Homes Fund, Home Works and Afriland Properties PLC, Damac Dubai, UPDC, CPL Ghana, Strongmas, 3INVEST represented half of Unite 2022 summit audience.

The estimated $768 billion investment potential in green buildings between 2018 and 2030 in emerging market cities is due to the sharp increase in building construction expected over the next few decades and the opportunity to ensure these are built green, according to Dennis Papa Odenyi Quansah, Green Building Lead, IFC Nigeria Ghana & Kenya representative. During his presentation on ‘Introduction to sustainability in the built environment, he gave a holistic view of EDGE and how it aligns with all the major international green finance standards. Green buildings cost 3% more upfront with a 3-year payback, he said.

As one of the leading real estate events in Africa which provides a unique platform for participants to meet, network and dialogue, Unite Summit as usual hosted panel discussions on Sustainable building, management and Finance with some of the talent-thought leaders who shared ideas and opinions towards a shared prosperity. Some of the speakers include Temitope Runsewe – Managing Director, Dutum, Femi Adewole – Managing Director, Family Funds, Olawale Ayilara – Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Landwey, Muritala Ibrahim – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Misa Group, Jumoke Adegunle – Managing Director, Master Builders Solutions, Bolaji Edu – Chief Executive Officer, Broll Nigeria, Holger Adam – Head of Real Estate Development, Clifton Homes, Hakeem Shagaya – Chief Executive Officer, Karmod, Odunayo Ojo – Managing Director, UPDC, Sade Hughes – Mixta Africa.

Celebrating the year 10 edition of the Unite Summit, the event also saw the launch of the Unite ESG community, a network of climate tech, sustainability and ESG leaders from the real estate sector in Africa with the common goal to achieve a sustainable and equitable future. The Community will encourage; Individual ESG assessment, Sustainability Education, EDGE and other certifications, sustainability policies and statements, ESG and climate strategy, green buildings, Green Finance, responsible investing, ethical construction practices and the collation, assessment and use of empirical data say Ruth Obih, the Managing Director of 3INVEST and founder of the Unite Community.

The Unite ESG recognition is a tool to encourage, empower and spotlight real estate professionals, organizations and projects embracing sustainability by using ESG metrics to measure and assess their performance and their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Celebrating and recognising stakeholders who are leading in the journey towards a sustainable culture. IFC, ACTIS, Sintali, Africa Capital Alliance, Misa Group, Elalan Construction Company, Karmod Nigeria and Family Homes Fund were commended for their commitment to a sustainable future.

Day 2 of the event kicked off with a private event by master Buibder Solutions, Unite 2022 Leaders Meeting and the African Women In Real Estate 2022 (A.W.I.R.E.) Forum.

The Leaders Meeting which consisted of senior stakeholders, CEOs and Founders in the real estate industry was sponsored by Dutum Company Limited, one of the World-class engineering and construction companies.

Speakers at the forum include Henry Bassey, Founder, Green Hub Africa, who chaired the panel, other panellists include Femi Adewole – Managing Director, Family Homes Fund, Tayo Odunsi – Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Northcourt, Jide Adekola – Executive Director, Homeworks, Laide Agboola – Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Purple.

Sponsored by Mixta Africa, one of the largest indigenous real estate companies in Africa, the A.W.I.R.E stands to promote Sustainable Development Goal 5 which aims to achieve gender equality by ending all forms of discrimination, violence and any harmful practices against women and girls in the public and private spheres, was embraced with brilliant top female players in the real estate industries who are positively creating impacts in the real estate sector.

The forum which was chaired by Sade Hughes – Country Manager, Mixta Africa, also had on its panellists, Ichechi Okonkwo – Chief Executive, Victoria Crest, Bidemi Fadayomi – Director Development, UPDC, Tokunbo Lawal – Afriland Properties PLC and Seyi Sowale – Executive Director Finance, Strategy & Commercial, Purple.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

