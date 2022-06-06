Plateau Lawmaker Flays Renewed Killings in His Constituency

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



The member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency and Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has flayed renewed attacks on his constituents, which resulted in the killing of one Stephen Gyang.

Gyang was killed last Saturday night in an attack on Chacha village of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State that also left Isaac Gyang and Rev. Davou Ishaya John with fatal injuries at a local hospital in the area.

Lamenting the renewed onslaught on the people, Bogos in a statement issued by his media aide, Danja Yakubu, described the attack as unprovoked and carefully orchestrated and executed.

He called on the federal and Plateau State Governments to, as a matter of urgency, increase the security vigilance in the area and other areas within his constituency.

While sympathising with affected families and praying for comfort for them, the lawmaker called on governments at all levels to come to the aid of the victims in the hospitals by way of ameliorating their bills.

He also called on his constituents to be more vigilant and report suspicious activities of dare devil criminals to the security agencies and desist from taking the law into their hands.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

