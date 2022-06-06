Ozekhome Mourns Passing of Prof Ighietseme

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has described as shocking and painful, the death of the renowned professor, teacher, and mentor, Professor Joseph Ugbodaga Ighietseme.

The late Prof. Ighietseme, an indigene of Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government of Edo State, until his death recently was the Chief of Molecular Pathogenesis at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Atlanta, and a Professor at Moorehouse School of Medicine and Emory Medical School, Atlanta, Georgia.

Ozekhome described the death of the late professor as a colossal loss not only to the people of Afemai, but to the entire Nigerian nation and the world at large.

He said: “Shock underestimates my deep anguish and sorrow. Devastation underpins my present state of mind. Melancholy overwhelms me. Words fail me. They have failed me since I first heard of your demise. My thoughts have been benumbed.

“I have shed buckets of tears (permit the hyperbole, meant only for emphasis), since I received the ugly news of the unexpected and painful exit of Prof Joseph Osikhueme Ugbodaga Igietseme on May 31, 2022, at about 10.40 am”, the senior lawyer mourned.

He said he was further pained because only recently he had visited the United States of America, where the late medical professional took good care of himself and his wife without any sign that he would be departing soon.

Ozekhome further recalled that neither he nor close friends and family members ever envisaged that the Ighietseme would be passing to the world beyond at the age of 67, barely six months after the burial of the mother.

“Only on May 31, 2022, I had forwarded to you some posts which you didn’t respond to. How was I expected to know you had joined the Lord for good? My heart bleeds. My tears come in torrents. Even now. Ha!!!

Ozekhome in an elegy described the late Igietseme, as an “extraordinarily gifted, master debater, ever indulging in hot arguments and intellectual calisthenics” who “could discuss any subject under the sun-whether tradition, history, science (your turf); politics, arts, medicine, law; just any topic.

“You allowed ideas to clash. I had never for once, seen you angry. You were a phenomenal philanthropist; a man who shouldered the pains of the less privileged; the hoi polloi; the Frantz Fanon’s “wretched of the Earth”. You fertilized them with empowerment as plants are nurtured with manure.

“Ha! Death, you have shown your weakness and cowardice by coming stealthily like a thief in the night to snatch away our star.

“Death, thou art ashamed! Death, where is thy sting? Death, you too shall die one day because you can never stop anyone; and least, DJUI, from transmuting from mortality to immortality”.

