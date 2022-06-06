Owo Attack: Osinbajo Commiserates with Akeredolu, Olowo



* NGF donates N50m to Catholic Diocese

Fidelis David in Akure

Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo on Monday commiserated with the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the state and the Catholic Diocese of the state over the Sunday attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo.

Osinbajo, while addressing journalists at scene of the incident, said: “Let me say that I am completely speechless, looking at the extent of the tragedy that took place here yesterday. I think the evil is almost unspeakable and horrible indeed.

“I think it is just terrible and I’m here on behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as the government to express our sincere condolences to the church and the people of Owo community and the people of Ondo State. It is a horrible tragedy and I don’t think anyone will wish this to their worst enemies. It is also a time for us to reflect deeply on our relationship with one another,” the vice-president said.

Also, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has paid a condolence visit to the state.

The Chairman of the NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, visited Akeredolu at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure and was accompanied by former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

They were later led by Governor Akeredolu to the residence of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Bishop Jude Arogundade, before moving to Owo to commiserate with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, in his palace.

Governor Fayemi, who described the ugly attack as least expected, stated that Owo has been a very peaceful environment.

Fayemi said: “It is a serious and unusual attack on the people who can’t go out and farm or workship God in peace. We are all shocked. Just like the governor said, these people shall not go unpunished. They will be hunted down and brought to book. But this cannot save the lives that have been lost or save the wounded from discomfort.

“As leaders of the people, we will redouble our efforts. This is happening across the county and we are concerned. We know how troubled you will be. And we know that this is something that troubles our minds. For now, the government at the state and federal levels are working to bring the perpetrators to book. My colleagues in the Governors Forum have asked me to donate N50 million to the Catholic Church to ameliorate the condition of the families of the victims. This is a crime against humanity.”

The Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Bishop Arogundade, described the attack as evil.

He urged the governors to ensure that those behind the killing and their sponsors are brought to book.

“I appreciate your coming and comment. How did we get here? Have we lost our mind and humanity? Even in war situation, nobody kills children and women. Nobody attacks the church.

“I am calling on you the leaders of the country, I think we need to talk and we need to be frank with ourselves. This can not happen without the backing of some powerful people. Those behind this, no matter how powerful, they must be brought to book.

“How are we presenting ourselves as primitive. Ondo State doesn’t deserve this. Humanity doesn’t deserve this. This doesn’t present us well. People are laughing at us,” Bishop Arogundade said.

