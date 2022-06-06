Osun Appeal Panel Recommends Cancellation, Rerun of Primary for State Assembly, Fed House

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

The Appeal Panel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the State House of Assembly and Senatorial primary election in Osun State, yesterday in Osogbo, recommended the cancellation and rerun of the primary for the House of Representatives in Iwo/Olaoluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency.

In the report of the committee, Chairman, Secretary and a member of the committee , Bar Abdulfatai Adesina, Dr Edward Adie and Hon Yemisi Afolabi, gave the recommendation based on the petition by an aspirant, Lukman Bello.

In the report of the committee received yesterday by THISDAY , the petitioner complained of the replacement of authentic delegates with impostors, and he was able to prove the manipulation of the delegate list.

The committee contended that the petitioner presented the evidence of the authentic list of Ad-hoc delegates as elected to vote in the primaries and the manipulated list of delegates, used for the election.

According to him “The petitioner was able to identify the authentic delegates who were removed from the authentic list. He went further to present the names of the said supposedly fake delegates that voted.

“He also presented copies of his petition which he submitted to the state party office and the police before and after the election. This means that he protested on the day of the election,” the report added.

The committee, then recommended that the Iwo/Olaoluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives should be cancelled and a re-run conducted as deemed fit by the National Working Committee, noting that the NWC has the final say on any election.

