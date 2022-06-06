News in Photographs: Osinbajo Helps Accident Victim on Abuja Airport Road

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Monday morning stopped to assist victim of a solo accident whose vehicle somersaulted on Abuja Airport road.

The vice president was on his way to Ondo state to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolences on the gruesome killing of some worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo by gunmen, when he saw the accident on the other side of the road.

Commenting on the issue, Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande said, “On his way to the airport this morning, VP came across a road traffic accident, stopped to lend assistance, & ensured victim was taken to the hospital with VP’s convoy ambulance. He then proceeded on his trip and is now in Ondo State heading to site of yesterday’s attack in Owo.

He added that “VP’s security and medical teams assisted in removing the victim from the crushed vehicle resulting from a somersault. And transported patient to Airforce base hospital. It was a solo accident. The car had summersalted on the opposite lane and was impaled on a tree.”

Akande said, “VP now in Ondo to deliver personally the President’s condolences and message regarding yesterday’s attack in Owo”.

See photos

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

