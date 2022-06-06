Munich President Not Scared of Losing Lewandowski

Bayern Munich President, Herbert Hainer, is confident that Robert Lewandowski will remain at the club beyond this summer, insisting the Bundesliga champions are not scared about losing him for free.

The Poland striker has entered the final 12 months of his contract and has spoken publicly about his desire to leave Bayern this summer, with Barcelona understood to be his preferred destination.

Nevertheless, Bayern have continued to rebuff Lewandowski’s exit wish, with numerous club figures stressing in various interviews that they have no plans to let the 33-year-old go, and Hainer has now joined in the fun.

“We have always said that Robert Lewandowski has a contract with FC Bayern until June 20, 2023,” he told Bild. “And a contract is a contract.

“Where are we going if a player can terminate their contract early while we, as a club, would have to pay him in full up to the final day of his deal? That’s an inequality, it can’t be like that.

“I’m a bit surprised that Robert chose to go public. I wouldn’t have done that if I were him. He has been with FC Bayern for a long time, he has won many titles with us: the Champions League, eight Bundesliga titles, he has been World Footballer of the Year twice as a Bayern player. I think he knows very well what he has at Bayern, namely a club that treats its players very well, that does everything to enable them to perform at their best.”

Lewandowski has previously claimed that there is no way he could play for Bayern again next season, hinting at behind-the-scenes problems that have left him adamant his time at the Allianz Arena is over.

“I’m not afraid of (those comments),” Hainer said. “Robert is a full professional, he wants to play football.”

