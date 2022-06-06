Monarch Says Lokoja is Strategic to Nigeria’s History as Gotv Launches Products in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A Traditional Ruler, the Maigarin of Lokoja , His Royal Highness , Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Maikarfi lll has disclosed that the city of Lokoja is strategic in the history of Nigeria.



He said Lokoja was the first Nigeria’s colonial capital and where the name Nigeria was coined from Niger Area by a female journalist, Flora Shaw .

The Royal Father made these known while speaking during the launch of Gotv by Multichoice Nigeria at Lokoja, at the weekend.



The Maigarin of Lokoja who was represented by the Maiyaki of Lokoja , Ali Lawal pointed out Lokoja is very rich in culture and peaceful which is reflected in other parts of Kogi State, adding that the launch of Gotv in the city was good step in right direction.



The Monarch added that the visit to the palace earlier to seek royal blessings not only brought glamour to the programme , but also attracted great importance to the official launch of Gotv in the State by the Multichoice Nigeria



He note that there was enough space for competition, urging the people of the state capital and other cities across the state to patronise Gotv.



The Executive Head of Sales, Gotv, Mr. Akinola Salu earlier told the monarch that the team was in the palace to receive a royal blessings, noting that his team brought Gotv to the doorsteps of the Kogi State for more education and entertainment.



Salu explained that Gotv came to Kogi State with high-quality entertainment for the households and economic empowerment of the residents, saying it is family package and that whatever amount there is package for everybody.



“Aside from the modern digital decoders, there a lot of educational programmes and entertainments would be experienced in Govt Bouquets,” saying that over 100 Channels are available with both international and local content for the delight of the people.



He added that within the shortest period of the emergence of the Gotv in an already saturated market, it has moved thousands of young graduates, boys and girls, out of the streets, stressing the that Govt already recruited no fewer than 200 youths as dealers in the neighbourhood outlets in the city of Lokoja.



The Executive Head of Sales pointed, stated that the Gotv has made available over 200 stores in Lokoja, stressing that some young graduates recruited are already made it big and become a big-time dealer in Ibadan, Oyo State and other cities across the country

