May & Baker Records 27% Revenue Growth Amid Headwinds

Ugo Aliogo

May & Baker Nigeria Plc has announced a revenue of N11.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with N9.4 billion recorded in the previous year, representing a 27 per cent growth.

The company said it was able to grow its revenue despite the impact of FX volatility, worsening power supply, and supply chain disruptions on its business operations.

Also, the company recorded a net operating profit after tax of N1.05 billion, up 9 per cent from N965 million recorded in 2020.

The drug manufacturer struggled to keep costs down as sales costs went up 28 percent to N7.2 billion in 2021 compared to N5.6 billion in 2020. Also, its finance cost jumped by 53percent to N207million in 2021 owing to new loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from N135million in 2020.

Gross profit grew by 24 percent to N4.7billion from N3.8 billion in the full year of 2020. Administrative expenses also jumped 27 percent to N1.2 billion from N968 million in 2020, the company attributed the increase to accelerating inflation in the country.

The company’s result shows impressive growth in its performance and also reflects its resilience and nimbleness.

Speaking during the Company 71st Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Chairman, Board of Directors, May &Baker, Daisy Danjuma, said businesses still had to contend with the scarcity of dollars for importation and a fear of impending further devaluation for the naira, which moved from N415/USD in January 2021 to N449/USD in December 2021. An 8 per cent devaluation of official CBN spot rate for settlement of Form Ms.

Speaking on the healthcare sector in 2021, Danjuma said the pandemic presented big opportunities for the healthcare sector and major pharmaceutical companies in the country took advantage and responded with the introduction of new products, fresh investments to boost local manufacturing capacity.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

