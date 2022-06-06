Margaret Moore to be Invested President of PILA

Mrs Margaret Moore, managing director/CEO, Mega Trust Insurance Brokers Limited will on Tuesday be invested the 14th President of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA).

She will be taking over from Joyce Ojemudia, Managing Director/CEO, African Alliance Insurance Plc who has served the female insurance body in the last two years.

PILA is the elite professional Association of Women in Insurance across Africa, stablished in 1973 and has become the rallying point for professional women in the industry.

The investiture ceremony scheduled to hold at Oriental Hotels in Victoria Island will have in attendance the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Olorunda Thomas and other top players within and outside the industry.

Mrs Margaret Nkechinyere Moore is a seasoned composite Insurance Practitioner with extensive exposure and experience in Marketing, Underwriting, Claims, Reinsurance and Insurance Broking. She is amiable and engaging with a positive personality, a focused team player, goal-getter, and a natural motivator.

She holds a BSc (First Class Hons) degree in Insurance from Joseph Ayo Babalola University, a Post Graduate Diploma in Maritime Law and Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Financial Management) from Lagos State University.

She holds professional qualifications in insurance from both Nigeria and London, as well as in Marketing and shipping.

Margaret started her career in Insurance with Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation in 1987 and participated in the coordination of the underwriting activities in the Oil and Gas Department for nearly ten years.

