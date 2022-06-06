Mandilas Implores Medical Outreach Beneficiaries on Regular Check-Up

Mandilas Group Limited under the aegis of The John Basil Mandilas Foundation has concluded a two-day free medical outreach for employees and others within the company’s immediate community in Lagos Island East Local Council Development Authority (LCDA).

Organized in collaboration with the Company’s Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Medexia Limited, the two-day free medical outreach had over three hundred (300) beneficiaries in attendance.

The free Medical outreach forms part of the activities in celebration of the Group’s 72nd Anniversary and included Blood Pressure Check, Eye test, Body Mass Index (BMI), Fasting/Random Blood Sugar (Diabetes) & Medical Advisory Services.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Group CEO, Mrs. Ola Ayo-Adeloye represented by the Group Head, Human Resources and Admin, Mrs. Anna Fatosin highlighted the importance of periodic medical checks and encouraged the beneficiaries to imbibe the culture either young and old. She said: “Knowledge is Power, and Health is Wealth. The medical check will assist with detecting potential health risks early, limit complications and enable medical personnel to provide the best care.” The Mandilas boss also advised beneficiaries to follow-up on medical report received in Government or private medical facilities after the exercise.

In his opening speech, Dr. Adesoji Adereti, the Doctor-in-Charge from Medexia Limited urged everyone to make their health & wellbeing a top priority. He counseled on the need to eat healthy with emphasis on fruits, vegetables, cutting down on sugar and salt intake, exercising the body, and holistic adherence to prescribed medications.

The Team Coordinator and Assistant General Manager, Medexia Limited, Mr. Lanre Salami expressed appreciation to the Mandilas Group for putting together the initiative and encouraged all beneficiaries to take full advantage of the resources made available for the outreach.

The indigenes of the Lagos Island East LCDA made of mostly the elderly promised to adhere to medical advice and make healthy living a part of their lifestyle.

In her closing remarks, the Corporate Affairs Manager of Mandilas Group Limited, Funmi Akpan thanked all attendees and spoke about planned activities of the John Basil Mandilas Foundation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

