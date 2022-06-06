Lagos Pays 482 Retirees N1.5bn, Pledges to Clear Backlog

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) has paid 482 retirees in the state a total of N1.5 billion.

The Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Babalola Obilana, confirmed this at the bond certification presentation at Ikeja, recently.

“Once again, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shown his determination that people would get their money when they leave. They would not be denied what’s due to them,” Obilana said.

According to the DG, they have paid N1.5billion to 482 pensioners. Adding, he reminded Nigerians that the governor had been consistent in the payment as promised.

He expressed: “I’m happy 482 people have got their money today and we will continue to do this. Before the end of the first year the governor would ensure payment.”

Obilana, however, implored others still in the queue to be patient. “They should come directly to LASPEC or the Ministry of Establishment Pension.

“We do not work with any association and nobody would demand money from them. So if they have any issues, questions or enquiries, they should come directly. They don’t need to go through anybody,” he emphasised.

Speaking also, the Commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle, commended the state government’s determination to see that all retirees who have served this state meritoriously, efficiently and judiciously get their dues as at when due “so they can enjoy the fruit of their sweat”.

Represented by Dr. Abiodun Onayele, Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, the commissioner assured retirees that the state government is working tirelessly to make sure all the backlog is cleared before the end of this administration.

